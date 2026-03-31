Sanwo-Olu promises justice for sexual violence victims

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the justice system for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). He pledged improved legal enforcement, faster access to justice, and expanded support services aimed at protecting victims and ensuring perpetrators are held fully accountable.

The governor noted that the state is intensifying efforts to reinforce institutional frameworks, deepen survivor-centred interventions, and improve coordination among law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, and social service providers.

Speaking at the 2026 International Women’s Day Celebration organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos Island, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the urgency of translating policy commitments into measurable action.

He called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, the private sector, and civil society organizations, noting that sustainable progress in women’s protection and empowerment requires shared responsibility, consistent law enforcement, and ongoing investment in programs promoting safety, inclusion, and economic independence.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance stance on gender-based violence, the governor declared that Lagos State will continue to strengthen enforcement mechanisms, expand survivor support systems, and prosecute offenders, while ensuring victims receive adequate care, protection, and opportunities for recovery and reintegration.

“There is zero tolerance for injustice against women, girls, or children. Justice must be timely, fair, and protect the vulnerable while holding all offenders accountable. We will continue investing in survivor support systems, legal enforcement, and social protection structures to restore and preserve dignity,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted that the theme of the celebration calls on governments to move beyond words, insisting that commitments to women’s rights must be backed by concrete, measurable action. He emphasized that justice must be survivor-centred, accessible, and rooted in fairness, and that action must be continuous and institutionalized. Gender inclusion and protection, he added, are now firmly embedded in Lagos State’s developmental blueprint.

Under the Inclusive Laws agenda, the governor reiterated that gender inclusion is a daily governance responsibility, reflected in policy design, implementation, and public service delivery.

Also addressing the event, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Bolaji Dada emphasized that inclusion is not charity but a core government responsibility.

She explained that the campaign underscores the importance of shared responsibility in governance and development.

According to her, when government provides protection, safer communities are achieved; when access to skills and capacity-building is expanded, economic growth follows; and when inclusion is prioritised, social stability is strengthened.

Dada added that investing in girls’ education and opportunities results in a more productive and resilient workforce.

“Government must give energy policies and structured support. The private sector must give opportunities and inclusive workplaces.

“Communities must give respect and protection. Families must give encouragement and equal chances to girls. The game is collective. The game is lasting,” the commissioner said.