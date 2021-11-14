Sanwo-Olu promises investors business-friendly policies, other incentives 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised investors that the State Government would continue to introduce business-friendly policies and other incentives that would help make Lagos Africa’s model megacity by 2025.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration would not relent in embarking on policies that could aid an increase in available megawatts, internet connectivity, and other essentials required to boost their productivity within the state.

He made the promise on Sunday while declaring the 2021 Edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair, which was the 35th edition held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) with the theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value,” closed.

At the fair, about 1,500 exhibitors from Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Egypt, and China participated in the fair organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, assured members of the business community that his administration was committed to improving the business environment towards making it more attractive to investors.

“We have also not relented in our efforts in the areas of ensuring improved power supply and enhanced internet connectivity which is a major component of the smart city project.

“I will not fail to mention the massive investment in stepping up the capacity of our security architecture which has ensured that Lagos State remains one of the safest States in Nigeria.

“We shall continue to place a high priority on key infrastructure that would make our State safe, secure, functional and productive as an impetus towards achieving a sustainable economic growth through highly-motivated and vibrant private-sector participation, ” he added.

Earlier, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, said the government would continue to partner with LCCI for the success and sustenance of the annual event.

Akande said the government’s participation in the fair was one of the many ways it was promoting and supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive across the state.

“Lagos State is one of Nigeria’s most endowed economies and has a lot of business opportunities with a vast high-skilled pool of human resources. With the economic situation of our country today, it is imperative that government and small entrepreneurial and innovation-driven businesses buckle up by growing and sustaining an economy,” she said.

Akande disclosed that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration was taking giant strides to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship development and business prosperity, with an understanding that the government cannot solve the unemployment issues alone.

According to her, its focus is on the development of physical infrastructure and other business support processes to enhance the economic competitiveness and productivity of small enterprises in the state.

In her remark, President of LCCI, Toki Mabogunje, urged the governments at all levels to continue to address the issues of infrastructure, insecurity, and right policies.

“We need to do these in foreign investors for the diversification of our economy and the welfare in order to fully harness the huge enterprising resource of domestic and of our people, ” she added.