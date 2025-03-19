Sanwo-Olu promises improve infrastructure in Lagos education sector

With less than two years left in office, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his commitment to boosting the state’s education infrastructure, promising to build more schools across the state to provide access to quality education for all Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu’s promise follows intense appeals from stakeholders, including teachers, and community leaders, who have been clamoring for urgent intervention to renovate dilapidated schools, provide more classrooms, and upgrade existing infrastructure to cater to the state’s growing population and provide a conducive learning environment.

According to him, this is part of his administrative efforts to improve access to quality education and bridge the infrastructure gap in Lagos State’s education system

The governor disclosed this during the inauguration of the newly built Keme Balogun Junior/Senior College at Ibeshe area of Ikorodu which was also attended by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Sanwo-Olu said the school equipped with modern facilities such as 30 toilets, football pitch, race track, basketball and tennis courts, was established to foster innovation and shape the educational system, which would boost the socio-economic drive of the state.

The governor emphasized that education is a cornerstone of his administration’s THEMES Plus Agenda, stating that the sector is the engine that drives economic growth, reduces inequality, and breaks the cycle of poverty.

During the commissioning, which took place inside the well-equipped school premises on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu noted that the unveiling of Keme Balogun College marks the 16th school he has inaugurated since the beginning of the week.

While showcasing the newly mounted educational facilities this week, including the Ajegunle High School, Governor Sanwo-Olu pledged to undertake more projects, emphasizing that these efforts are part of his administration’s commitment to enhancing learning and revamping the state’s education sector.

“By investing in schools, we are improving the socio-economic fiber of our various communities, We believe that this will create an environment where students can strive academically and shape their tomorrow so that they can become stable,” he expressed.

“economy has been developed but more importantly the social value of education cannot be over. We believe it is capable of driving innovation in the economic development of our state,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Jamiu Alli-Balogun, who commended Sanwo-Olu, noted that the simultaneous commissioning of new 16 blocks of classrooms across the state was a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to providing ‘top notch education to Lagosians.

“This is a shining testament to your dedication to the wellbeing of the students, providing conducive learning environments and opportunities for students to develop their physical and emotional skills. We are investing in the future of the students, providing them with resources to excel in life,” he stated.