Sanwo-Olu promises Badagry monarch’s palace completion before 2027

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to complete the construction of the palace of the late Akran of Badagry, alongside other traditional projects, before the end of his tenure in 2027.

Sanwo-Olu noted that completing the palace had always been the wish of the late monarch, but issues with contractors and land acquisition had hindered the government’s efforts.

The governor, however, confirmed that the government had resolved the earlier delays and that work on the palace would begin immediately to ensure its completion before 2027.

“Previously, there were slight delays with the contractor and the land, but now we have secured the land, isn’t that right? And the governor signed the budget two days ago, isn’t that right? So, we have to call the contractor and proceed with the construction. We must start and complete the building as soon as possible so that the late Akran’s name is preserved,” he said.

“Commissioners are here, the local government from Ojoo is present, as well as the Afobaje. This is what we call government working together. We must address this promptly because we promised the town we would. We have completed Phase 1 of the road; Phase 2 must also be done,” he added.

The governor made this commitment during a visit to Badagry to mourn the late Akran and console his family on Wednesday. He was received by the deceased’s family and community members.

During the condolence visit, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the late Akran’s 49-year reign as one of remarkable service and dedication to his people.

He urged residents to uphold unity and peace, emphasizing that the monarch’s name and legacy remain inseparable from the town’s history.

The governor highlighted the importance of communal harmony, reminding residents that traditionalists, Christians, and Muslims must work together to maintain the peace that the late Akran championed.

“His name carries as much weight as Badagry’s name. The Akran of Badagry is an institutional title that all of you should be proud of. We must remember his legacy, live in peace, and protect our community.”

Sanwo-Olu further promised that the government would continue to provide support for the late Akran’s family and the development of Badagry.

“I stand here with a sense of responsibility to promise that we will not leave the family alone. We will not leave Badagry alone. We will ensure that whatever support you need, you receive. If you ask for two people, you will get more than two,” he said.