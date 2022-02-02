Sanwo-Olu promises AOCOED, LASPOTECH smooth transmission into varsities

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to ensure the smooth transmission of Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere campuses, Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education into universities following their recent transition.

Sanwo-Olu, assured that the process for the schools to be become a University in every ramifications will be done without any challenges, noting the step has created history in the state.

The state governor expressed delight over the feat he stressed was the best thing Lagos deserves as a state, adding that it will be remembered for generations and the future beyond.

“We believe that the transmission will be smooth. We believe that the process would be without any hindrance. We believe that we will do a good job at ensuring that what is best is the only thing that we do for Lagos. I feel so delighted and proud of all of us creating history today and I believe that indeed generations coming after us will remember this very bold, audacious decision that we have taken.” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, speaking during the signing ceremony of the bills for the establishment of additional two universities at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, said that the was need to ensure the swiftness of the transmission so that the National Universities Commission (NUC) would approve it, adding that he is optimistic about their response.

He further said commended the two transmitted institutions saying that they were notable for producing professionals, students who occupy significant positions in the society, adding that the action of the government was a right step as regards the schools.

“We are doing this very quickly because we need to take this law to the National Universities Commission (NUC), that will do their due diligence and we are believing they will give us a timely approval when all of us will go and receive the certificates for the establishment of the two universities.

“The two institutions that have now been transmitted into universities are institutions that have produced professionals, students, lecturers among other notable men and women in our society. I feel what we have done is a proper thing for the existing staff, both academic and non-academic, and more importantly for the students today and the future students that would be coming in to be able to recreate their future and be in a position that we are turning out the leaders of tomorrow.” he added.

The assented bills by the governor has transmitted Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere campuses to the University of Science and Technology as well as Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education.

Meanwhile, Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab noted that the establishment of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, will solve issues relating to admission for Lagos State citizens.

Wahab further commended Sanwo-Olu for putting his full weight behind the establishment of the two additional universities, adding the Lagos State House of Assembly led by Mudashiru Obasa made it possible because they believed in the process.

