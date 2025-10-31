Sanwo-Olu procures security equipment for communities’ adequate monitoring

To enhance grassroots security, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has equipped the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSC) with modern intelligence-gathering tools to strengthen local vigilance and prevent crime.

The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to enhance real-time intelligence sharing and improve response times to security threats.

Speaking during the official distribution of the equipment to various LNSC commands, the agency’s General Manager, Ifalade Oyekan, cautioned officers against complacency and the misuse of government property.

Oyekan commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his continuous investment in public safety, describing the new equipment as a historic milestone and a first of its kind in the agency’s history.

He emphasized that the tools are designed to improve the efficiency, responsiveness, and intelligence capacity of corps officers in tackling emerging security challenges across communities.

While urging officers to embrace innovation and develop new ideas to improve service delivery, the General Manager reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety of lives and property in Lagos State. He also warned that there would be no tolerance for negligence or flimsy excuses in the discharge of official duties.

“This gesture from Mr. Governor comes with great responsibility. We must justify the government’s investment by ensuring these tools are used strictly for the purpose of enhancing intelligence and safeguarding our communities,” Oyekan stated.