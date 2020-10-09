Sanwo-Olu pardons Funke-Akindele, husband, 56 others

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pardoned Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, who were both convicted for COVID-19 lockdown regulations contravention.

Also pardoned were 56 inmates from various correctional centres across the state on recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

The Governor said that the gesture was in line with powers conferred on him through Section 212 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Through a statement by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, Sanwo-Olu said that the celebrity couple were pardoned since they were non-custodial convicts.

“The 56 released inmates were recommended by the Advisory Council after due examination of their case files and consideration of the length of time served, the gravity of offence, old age and ill-health among other parameters,” the statement said.

Sanwo-Olu, however, enjoined enjoined the couple, particularly other beneficiaries to be good citizens and stay away from crime that could lead them back to correctional center.