Sanwo-Olu, others unveil Abiru’s N300M loan scheme for Lagos-East entrepreneurs

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former deputy governor, Abiodun Ogunleye, the Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BOI), Olukayode Pitan, and others have unveiled the N300 million Constituency Intervention Revolving loan set up by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Tokunboh Abiru, for entrepreneurs living or doing business in Lagos East senatorial district.

They said that the loan scheme set up by the lawmaker remains a major solution that would address challenges confronting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the district.

The governor and other dignitaries stressed that the 6 percent interest fixed by Abiru remains the best and that none of the financial institutions can go as low as that in the country.

According to them, the MSME employs 80 percent of Nigerians, and that what had often affected the entrepreneurs’ ability to contribute their quota to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had been the inability to have access to funding which the Constituency Intervention Revolving loan set up by Abiru would address for them.

Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries outlined the importance of the loan to the survival of entrepreneurs’ businesses during the unveiling ceremony on Thursday in Ikosi axis of the constituency in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Shoyanwo, said that he decided to attend the event considering the impact it would have on the sustainability of several small businesses that may not be able to approach financial institutions across the senatorial district.

“This is an example of the dividends of democracy our people desire and we will not relent in ensuring that the welfare and wellbeing of our people remain our one and only priority”, he added.

Corroborating the governor, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Tejumola Abisoye, said the agency was pleased to partner with the office of the Senator in implementing the laudable initiative.

Abisoye, who was represented by Omolara Adewunmi, Director, Programmes (LSETF), said that 6 percent interest per annum which was subsidized by the lawmaker is the lowest MSMEs can get anywhere, saying even LSETF can only give 9 percent.

The Chairman of the occasion and former commissioner for finance, Olawale Edun, described the loan scheme as one that could only be set up by a financial expert.

He added: “If you want to do anything that will be sustainable, do it the way the Senator has done it – bringing major institutions who will train and assist people and empower them to do their business. It is almost free money considering the 6% interest rate per annum. Take this money, use it well so that another person can benefit”.

On why the loan was set up, Abiru explained that the fund was in furtherance of his commitment to the improvement of the economic lives and empowerment of everyone in the Lagos East senatorial constituency.

The chairman of the senate committee on Industries stressed that he was convinced that unemployment could be reduced and poverty eradicated in the country with the right policies and programmes.

According to him, these outcomes are critical in ensuring economic progress, social harmony, and social stability.

“MSMEs play an important role in the economic development process. This reality is acknowledged globally. They play crucial roles in job creation, income redistribution, mobilization of small savings, technology adaptation, economic inclusion, and many more.

“In Nigeria, the MSMEs account for about 50% of our Gross Domestic Product and over 80% of employment and have footprints across all sectors of our economy. Therefore, they offer good channels for the realization of development objectives of job creation, economic inclusion, and poverty reduction.

“Access to finance has been identified by various studies as one of the biggest challenges faced by small businesses in the Nigerian economy. Many MSMEs, out of desperation, take loans from informal financial markets and finance companies at outrageous interest rates, sometimes as high as between 50% – 120% per annum. MSMEs are also subjected to a lot of complex requirements such as loan collaterals, strenuous documentations, and bureaucratic processes which impede access to credit by these small businesses.

“This Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan for MSMEs will go a long way in bringing succor to our numerous small businesses in the Lagos East Senatorial District. To ensure the sustainability of the scheme, we have developed a risk management framework to make the scheme an enduring and revolving facility that will impact many more people beyond the first round of beneficiaries.

Others who joined the governor during the unveiling ceremony of the funds were the Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Olawale Fasanya, former Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Muda Yusuff, and traditional rulers in the state.

