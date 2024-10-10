Sanwo-Olu, others to lead Redline passenger kick-off Oct. 15

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be leading his executive council members and other dignitaries to launch the Redline rail passenger operation on October 15th.



The full passenger operation will be kicking off after many weeks of test-running of the redline to ascertain its readiness for effective operations.



The Managing Director, of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday.



Akinajo noted that after the passenger train launch, services will commence daily from Agbado at 6.00 to accommodate more passengers to their designated train station.



She stated that previous schedules had trips starting from Oyingbo by 9.00 am with the first train arriving at Agbado by 10.00 am.



However, the adjusted timetable will take effect to reduce travel time after the passenger operation launch.



Akinajo further explained that the revised timetable was informed by data from extensive testing, including trials with non-revenue passengers.



According to her, the new schedule prioritizes trips originating from Agbado, serving residents and commuters traveling to Ikeja, Oshodi, and Lagos Island, with complimentary buses available at Oyingbo terminal for island-bound passengers.



The Red Line which was commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February 29th has eight stations Located at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Iju, and Agbado.