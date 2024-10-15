Sanwo-Olu, others take first passengers’ trip on redline rail

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commissioners, and other aides were the first set of passengers to travel on the Redline rail, describing their experience on the mode of transportation as convenient and safe.

Aside from the public officeholders, Nollywood actors, actresses, and stakeholders in the transport sector also boarded the train from Oyingbo to Agbado terminal where the trip ended.

During the trip on Tuesday, the Governor and other guests onboard the train inspected the transport facility, expressing satisfaction with the projects

After the trip, the governor stated that the project is targeted at reducing residents’ travel time and different options for commuting in the state.

While stressing that the project aligns with his administration’s key promises, he noted that the project affirmed the administration’s dedication to delivering on its responsibilities.

“This project is proof that we are fulfilling all of our promises, especially on transportation after we completed the blue rail line”.

Sanwo-Olu, meanwhile, warned that vandalism and disruptions of the Redline rail would not be tolerated.

“Just as with the Blue Line and any other public infrastructure, remember that this project belongs to all of us”

“Let’s treat it with the respect it deserves. Vandalism or disruptions will not be tolerated—together, we can ensure that our trains remain a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” he said.

The 27-kilometer rail line stretches from Agbado to Oyingbo with eight stations along the route.