Education

Sanwo-Olu okays pry, secondary schools, tertiary institutions reopening

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved resumption of primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state, barely five months after closure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

 

Sanwo-Olu said that while tertiary institutions would reopen next month, September 14, primary and secondary schools were currently pegged for resumption on September 21st.
DETAILS LATER
