Sanwo-Olu okays Friday, Sunday worship services for Christians, Muslims

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

As part of the strategy to ease lockdown imposed to flatten coronavirus in Lagos state, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved Friday and Sunday worship services for Muslims and Christian faithful in the state.

Sanwo-Olu added that Muslims and Christian faith would be allowed to reopen their houses beginning from June 19th and June 21st respectively.

He further directed civil servants between level 13 and above should resume for work and that others remain at home pending review of coronavirus spread in the state.

The governor, who announced the approval on Thursday while addressing pressmen, directed religious houses to immediately go online and register for their certification ahead of the reopening in another two weeks.

He noted that when the churches and mosques reopen in another 14 days, only 40 percent of the building capacity would be allowed to engage in any worship service and that worshippers between ages 0-15 and 65 and above would not be permitted into the premises.

According to him, aside from the Friday and Sunday services, all other worship services are to remain on hold until the government reviews the spread of the virus in the state.

“We will be working with worship centers through our agency, Lagos State Safety Commission and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to check the capacity of the religious houses to ascertain their compliance with the 40 percent capacity directives. And we will be encouraging religious houses to engage in more than one worship service to assist everyone get fair share of the service.

“Also, people between the ages of zero and 15, due to how they walk around and it is difficult to hold them down, they should be excused from the places of worship and citizens that are above the ages of 65 should not be allowed into the state of worship. These are some of the issues that we must adopt due to the spread of coronavirus in the state”.

While stating that worshippers without face masks must not be allowed into the premises, the governor hinted that agencies of the government would be moving around to ensure compliance with the directives in the state.

Sanwo-Olu further directed that worshippers should avoid sharing of worship utensils especially kettles and others during the worship hours.

On event and social centers reopening, the governor hinted that guidelines would be released in another two weeks to facilitate their returns to services.