Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, GAC members meet over 17 rejected nominees.

As part of measures to end the face-off over the 17 rejected commissioner-nominees, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Speaker of the State Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, as well as members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making body for the party in Lagos, have met to address concerns raised by both parties.

The GAC members present at the meeting were former Deputy Gov, Adejoke Adefulire, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, and Dr Yomi Finnih, whose daughter was cleared by the House and former Special Adviser to the governor on health.

Others at the meeting were a former lawmaker, Ganiyu Solomon, APC Lagos Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi and other party stalwarts.

The meeting was held at the Lagos House, Marina, Wednesday, although it was behind closed doors.

MORE DETAILS SOON

