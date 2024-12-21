Sanwo-Olu, NEMA advocate proper safety mechanism after Abuja, Anambra stampedes

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Zubaida Umar, have advocated for proper crowd management during the distribution of palliatives to prevent stampedes and avoidable loss of lives, following the stampedes recorded in Abuja, Oyo and Anambra State resulting in about 50 people in the country.

Their appeal follows recent incidents of stampedes in Ibadan, Oyo State; Okija, Anambra State; and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which resulted in deaths and injuries within the span of four days.

They expressed concerns that such tragic outcomes undermine the goodwill behind charity events, turning acts of kindness into sources of grief due to poor planning and crowd control during the exercise.

Both personalities stated this through separate statements over the tragedy on Saturday after the deaths recorded in the states.

Sanwo-Olu, while reacting over the development, sympathises with families whose loved ones were involved in the stampede that led to the loss of lives in some States.”

To prevent such occurrences in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu, in a statement released by the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, warned that all individuals or groups that intend to distribute items to large gatherings of people are advised to seek clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission, which is well-equipped to ensure that such events do not turn tragic.

The statement read, “Individuals and groups can register their events and get clearance through the Safety Commission’s platform www.lasgsafetyreg.com

“Any group that flouts these measures will surely face the legal consequences of its indiscretion.

“The Government has activated all its safety mechanisms, following a directive from Mr. Governor who has also summoned a meeting of all safety agencies.

“Besides, Mr. Governor has directed that the ongoing advocacy against fire and flooding, among others, should be strengthened.”

In a statement by the agency on Saturday, Umar expressed concerns that such tragic outcomes undermine the goodwill behind charity events, turning acts of kindness into sources of grief due to poor planning and crowd control.

“While sympathising with the families of the deceased and those injured, she urged organisers of similar events to engage professionals and seek the support of security agencies to manage crowds effectively. She emphasised the importance of ensuring safety during such activities to prevent recurring tragedies.

“The Director General NEMA said all Zonal Territorial and Operations offices of the agency have been activated to respond to emergencies and provide support to first responders in the area of traffic management due to the usual increase of traffic during the yuletide and end of the year festivities,” the statement added.