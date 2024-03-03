Sanwo-Olu mourns Owokoniran as family lay body to rest in Uk

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has led members of the executive council and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to express sadness over the death of his former Senior Special Assistant on Works and Infrastructure, Abdulraheem Owokoniran.

Sanwo-Olu’s condolences came minutes after Owokoniran’s body was laid to rest by family members and friends in accordance with Islamic rites in the United Kingdom (UK)

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, described Owokoniran’s death, as a rude shock to him.

Owokoniran, a former aide to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu and former aspirant in the APC House of Representatives Surulere Federal Constituency bye-election primary, was pronounced dead by medical experts in UK yesterday.

The Governor said the deceased was a young Nigerian politician with great ideas about nation building and development.

He added that Owokoniran was a strong party man and an advocate of masses-oriented programmes.

Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with his Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, who is a younger brother to the late Owokoniran.

The Governor also condoled with the immediate family, friends and political associates of the departed, as well as the Lagos APC and the entire people of Surulere.

He said: “I am saddened by the death of one of our trusted party members in Lagos APC, Abdulraheem Owokoniran. He was a loyal party man and a committed democrat.

“He was an extremely loyal and great politician, who did his best for our party. He served Lagos State passionately during his tenure as Senior Special Assistant on Works and Infrastructure by contributing his quota to the growth and development of Lagos State.

“Abdulraheem Owokoniran would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Surulere, Lagos APC and the state as a whole. I pray that God will grant the soul of the beloved Abdulraheem Owokoniran eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus and grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”