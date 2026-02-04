Sanwo-Olu meets Kai Cenat during Lagos visit

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday received popular American streamer and internet personality Kai Cenat at the Lagos House, Marina.

Cenat, one of the world’s most followed online streamers, arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, drawing widespread attention from fans and content creators across the country.

On arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Cenat was welcomed by cheering fans and cultural dancers before proceeding to the Lagos State House in Marina, where he met with the governor.

The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, disclosed the visit in a post on X on Wednesday, noting that it marked Cenat’s second visit to Lagos, a city that attracts foreign visitors daily, particularly during the yuletide “Detty December” festivities.

“Kai Cenat is in Lagos to follow up on some projects and initiatives he plans to execute for children and young people in Lagos State, Nigeria,” Gawat said.

Cenat’s visit marks his second trip to Lagos, two years after his first visit during which he toured several locations across the state, including the Makoko waterfront community.

The visit has reignited conversations around Cenat’s pledge to support children in Makoko, with supporters hopeful that his return signals renewed momentum, while critics continue to question timelines and tangible progress.

During his earlier visit to Nigeria, Cenat announced plans to fund a school for Makoko children, pledging $5 million toward the project and describing it as a long-term intervention rather than a short-term philanthropic gesture.

However, the proposed school later faced setbacks linked to land acquisition and regulatory approvals in Makoko, challenges compounded by the area’s floating settlement structure and complex development constraints.

As a result, Cenat’s team subsequently adjusted the plan, relocating the project site to Yaba, a more stable part of Lagos, while maintaining that children from Makoko would still benefit from free education once the school becomes operational.

During his “Mafiathon 3” livestream, Cenat disclosed that more than $1 million had already been raised for the initiative, outlining a phased spending approach aimed at ensuring sustainability rather than rushed construction.

Cenat’s return has therefore revived both enthusiasm and scepticism among Nigerian fans and online observers, with attention now focused on whether the renewed visibility will translate into concrete progress on one of his most ambitious commitments.