Sanwo-Olu may re-impose lockdown against public flouting of COVID19 preventive rules

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
Apparently worried by continued breach of coronavirus preventive measures in Lagos after President Muhammadu Buhari eased lockdown on the State, the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the lockdown could be re-imposed if residents do not desist from their current actions.
Sanwo-Olu added that the large number of Lagos residents have continued to violate all the COVID-19 preventive measures inspite of the numerous appeals made and sensitization done to explain the consequences of their non-adherence to medical experts directives.
The governor made the threat on Saturday while addressing Lagosians on the achievement and challenges before the state in the ongoing fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state.
“In terms of the non-compliance, the list is regrettably much longer. On the first day of this new phase of an eased lockdown, the compliance level for commercial transport sector operations was regrettably very low.
“Yellow Buses especially, failed to comply with the capacity restrictions outlined in our framework. While compliance has improved in subsequent days, it is still not encouraging.
“Many commercial motorcycle operators openly and indiscriminately defied the suspension. The ban on Inter-state travel except for essential goods and services was also consistently flouted. In many cases people decided to make the final leg of the journey into the State on foot, to beat the restrictions.
“Trucks and other vehicles carrying items designated as essential, have also played major roles in flouting the guidelines, by conspiring to conceal and smuggle people in and out of the State.
“The reports about mask usage in public places have also not been encouraging. Many people are still choosing to go out without masks or face coverings of any kind. This is simply unacceptable.
“Let me reiterate that the success of this gradual easing of the lockdown is dependent upon the compliance of each and every one of us.
“As a Government, elected to uphold the security of Lagos State – and this includes health security – let me make it clear that we will not hesitate to review the terms of this easing if we continue to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules.
“I am aware that the Presidential Task Force has also made this point; that the continued maintenance of this easing is only guaranteed when people consistently comply”.
