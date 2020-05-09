Sanwo-Olu may re-impose lockdown against public flouting of COVID19 preventive rules

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Apparently worried by continued breach of coronavirus preventive measures in Lagos after President Muhammadu Buhari eased lockdown on the State, the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the lockdown could be re-imposed if residents do not desist from their current actions.

Sanwo-Olu added that the large number of Lagos residents have continued to violate all the COVID-19 preventive measures inspite of the numerous appeals made and sensitization done to explain the consequences of their non-adherence to medical experts directives.

The governor made the threat on Saturday while addressing Lagosians on the achievement and challenges before the state in the ongoing fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“In terms of the non-compliance, the list is regrettably much longer. On the first day of this new phase of an eased lockdown, the compliance level for commercial transport sector operations was regrettably very low.