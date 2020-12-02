Sanwo-Olu lists youth development, others as priority

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to achieve more in areas of youth development, employment and other areas listed for empowerment of youth that would aid achievement of their dreams and aspirations.

He promised that by end of his first term tenure in 2023, more would have been achieved in the areas of youth development and priority areas that would ensure translate to better opportunities for them.

Sanwo-Olu, while reiterating his administration’s commitment to prioritising programmes that would give youths more opportunities to thrive, noted that such would prevent repeat of protest against police brutality that snowballed into violence across the state.

Speaking yesterday while receiving the management team of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) who paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, the governor noted that recent developments in Nigeria, particularly, the EndSARS protests necessitated the need to do more in engaging the youths.

The engagement, he said, would ensure people in leadership positions deal with the root cause of what brought about the protests and proffer fitting solutions.

“The EndSARS protest was beyond Police brutality. The youths need to be employed. They need to be engaged. They need to continue to have that collaboration with government. We need to give them a space, listening ears and understand what their yearnings and needs are.

“For us, we will create that collaborative environment. As a government, we have quite a number of ‘youth leaders’ in our cabinet. But we want to also do more. We want to do more even in our subsequent budget to ensure that indeed we are thinking about programmes that can help that teeming population and give them hope and reality is that we are all in this together,” he said.

In her response, the ICAN President, Onome Adewuji, commended Sanwo-Olu for effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and also commiserated with the governor on the recent attacks by hoodlums, who hijacked the EndSARS protests.

Adewuji also implored the three arms of governments to focus on all the issues raised by Nigerian youths during the EndSARS protests. She further stressed the need for transparency and accountability in government across the three tiers of government in Nigeria.