Sanwo-Olu lists Pen Cinema flyover, other projects benefits

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned the Pen Cinema Bridge sited in Agege axis of the state and five arterial road networks in the area, formally opening the infrastructure for public use.

He indicated that the newly commissioned flyover and other projects would aid the long-sought relief from choking vehicular gridlocks being experienced on a daily basis by residents in the Agege-Abule Egba axis of the state.

Sanwo-Olu while listing benefits of the projects during the commissioning ceremony on Friday, described delivery of the project as a “landmark progress” in the government’s drive towards eliminating traffic bottlenecks and relieve residents of stress associated with commuting on roads.

Sanwo-Olu said that the two-pronged approach, which his administration deployed to deliver critical infrastructure, gave priority to continuation and completion of strategic projects, regular maintenance, and construction of new ones in line with the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

Explaining the rationale behind his administration continuity initiative, Sanwo-Olu said the move was in line with the first pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, which targets the provision of roads for expedited economic growth and seamless mobility.

He said: “I am delighted to stand before Lagosians today to celebrate the delivery of this landmark project, which again, reflects our administration’s belief in the principle of continuity in governance and demonstrates our commitment to the urgency of infrastructure development and the welfare of our people.

“The completion of this flyover and five network of roads sends a strong message about our determination to accelerate our futuristic vision for a world class transportation system complemented by a good network of roads for social and economic transformation.

“In order to address the challenge of huge traffic burden, the immediate past administration initiated and commenced the construction of a precast and pre-stressed reinforced concrete of 1.4km dual-carriage flyover and ramp, with road works across the Agege-Pen Cinema Intersection.

“As of May 2019 when this administration was inaugurated, this project was at about 20 per cent progress. With the delivery of this bridge, which is complemented with traffic signalisation and drainage channels, we have resolved the perennial traffic arising from huge human and vehicular movement from Agege-Pen Cinema Intersection towards Abule Egba, Fagba, Oke Koto and Iyana Ipaja.”

To achieve a quick turnaround in commuting on the bridge, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that his government identified and reconstructed five strategic arterial roads with good connectivity to adjoining roads that could serve as alternative bypasses to other routes in periods of heavy traffic.

The governor said that since road transportation remained crucial to economic growth and physical development, he believed the project would inject more life into socio-economic activities of people living and doing business in the area.

He said: “A key outcome from the strategic execution of this magnificent Pen Cinema Flyover project is that our administration has again demonstrated the priority it accords to the wellbeing of our people. It is a true test of our commitment to the Greater Lagos vision and a reflection of the achievability of our audacious socio-economic goals.

“In the course of implementing this project, we created jobs for about 380 people including engineers, supervisors, artisans, and others- a clear indicator of the nexus between infrastructure development and employment generation.”

Sanwo-Olu pledged that his administration would not relent in provision of infrastructure for coordinated and sustainable development that would help to improve the State’s performance on the Ease of Doing Business index.