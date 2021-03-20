Sanwo-Olu lists alternative routes, others solutions to Lagos-Badagry exp gridlock

The Lagos State Government has said the state is tackling the perennial traffic gridlock on Lagos roads through various strategies aimed at finding holistic solution including constructing alternative routes

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday at the occasion of the commissioning of Ariyo (Mile 10)-Ira_Muwo-Tedi_Abule-Osun Road alignment with reinforced concrete bridge at Ojo council area of Lagos.

He said: “It is gratifying to note therefore that this formal commissioning ceremony of yet another piece of public infrastructure adds to the growing list of life changing projects that this administration has delivered to her people in the last one year. To further improve the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), we have commissioned several road projects that would be of immense benefit to all Lagosians. We have also put in place various other strategies aimed at finding holistic solution to efficiently reduce travel time – save important man-hours that would have been otherwise lost to traffic; provide better riding surface leading to reduced maintenance cost; boost inter connectivity and generally make life more meaningful to Commuters in Lagos State.”

Sanwo-Olu acknowledge the difficulties residents of the area are passing through but said the state government was working the ease the gridlock. He said: “You will all agree with me that one of the most critical challenges, experienced on daily basis by residents/road users along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway is that the axis has been perennially clogged daily, in gridlock with thousands of motorists spending hours with accompanying travel inconvenience, loss of productive man-hours resulting in trauma and stress. This was made acute by the ongoing reconstruction works along the corridor.

“One way to address the challenge of the huge traffic burden is to provide diversions and alternative routes to ease vehicular movement during the period of construction by redirecting the traffic to inner roads. Our administration decided on the completion of the construction works on the Ira – Muwo Link Bridge in order to rid the construction area on the Lagos Badagry Expressway of the perennial traffic gridlock and ensure ease of commuting from one part of the various communities along the axis to another

“Presently, as I speak construction works is going on at two other major Link Roads, Irede Road and Omila Onireke Roads. It is our belief that these projects will eliminate the traffic bottleneck and stress previously associated with commuting through the Lagos Badagry Expressway and inject considerable life into the socio-economic activities of thousands of people who live, do business or use it to connect their various destinations. It will enhance productive exchanges, boost trade, intersection and improve the quality of life of all users.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye said the project has reinforced the Sanwo-Olu admnistration’s determined effort to move our dear state forward. She said: “The Ojo (Mile 10) axis is one of the busiest and most strategic on the Lagos Badagry Expressway given its connection to the commercial nerve centre of Alaba Electronic and Furniture Markets with major linkages leading to densely populated and commercial areas such as Ariyo, Olojo Road, Ira, Muwo, Tedi, Abule Osun, Trade Fair Spare Part Market and others.

“With the on-going construction works on the Lagos Badagry Expressway and the huge vehicular traffic flowing through this axis, the absence of a motorable link road/bridge had for a long time, made vehicular crossing into adjoining communities impossible. Motorists spend hours in traffic gridlock, with accompanying travel inconvenience and loss of productive man-hours.

“To address the challenge of this huge traffic burden and in line with our THEMES Agenda with the provision of roads as a critical infrastructure that will support economic activities, the Lagos State Government strategically thought it through to complete the Ariyo [Mile 10]–Ira-Muwo-Tedi-Abule Oshun road alignment with Reinforced Concrete Bridges.

“The completion of Ariyo [Mile 10]–Ira-Muwo-Tedi-Abule Oshun road alignment with link bridges seeks to provide a functional bypass to the Lagos-Badagry Expressway between Ojo Alaba, Volks and Trade Fair Bus-Stops. The Ira-Muwo Bridge component of the project which has a length of 450 metres and 11 metres in width, is redefining in terms of solution it brings to the congestion and gridlock within this residential and commercial axis.”

The first phase of the project was initially awarded to Messrs Moreno-Marinas-Lagoon in April, 2008 but the contract was terminated in December, 2012 due to non-performance of the contractor. Completion of outstanding works on the hitherto determined Phase I of the project was thereafter awarded to Messrs Lopek Construction Nigeria Limited for the correction of the structural defects and execution of all outstanding works [Pedestrian Walkway, Streetlight, Muwo T-Junction with Outfall Drains] on the 450m long and 11m wide Muwo Bridge.