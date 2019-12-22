Sanwo-Olu issues fresh directives on kidnappers, vandals

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Following fresh cases of kidnapping and pipeline vandalism recorded in Lagos, claiming lives and destruction of property, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to immediately dislodge criminals relocating to creeks.

Sanwo-Olu added that Odumosu should deploy highly professional and disciplined personnel to operations in the creeks and border towns within riverine communities.

The governor, who gave the directives while commissioning Area L Police Command in Ilashe, a riverine community in Amuwo Odofin Local Government, stressed that the new Command was strategically positioned in Ilashe riverine community to improve security on waterways and strengthen the capacity of the police to efficiently combat criminalities in border towns.

He vowed that his administration would spare no effort in making Lagos safe for investments and living, pledging that more resources would be committed to fortify security operations across the State in line with his Government’s agenda to improve socio-economic wellbeing of Lagos residents through good governance.

He said: “The commissioning of the headquarters for the Area “L” Police Command will further strengthen the capacity of our security network with the synergy of other sister agencies to effectively monitor the activities of miscreants, smugglers, pipeline vandals, kidnappers and sea pirates, who pose a serious threat to the economic wellbeing of our State. “I am extremely delighted with the level of progress we have achieved in building and sustaining the security infrastructure in Lagos, given the challenges we face in terms of controlling crimes in inner cities and boundary communities. The Command will now fully commence regular operations that will be targeted at ensuring safety and security on our waterways, while also deploying personnel to dislodge criminals from creeks and riverside communities.” Sanwo-Olu, joined by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and of the State’s cabinet, said the creation of additional Police Command was in fulfillment of his administration’s promise to leave no community behind in the quest to turn Lagos to a model ‘Smart City’.

While stressing that his administration would not condone any form of intimidation, coercion or molestation of law-abiding residents by anyone including security operatives, Sanwo-Olu said the State Government would be signing a two-year maintenance agreement with a private firm in order to keep the facility durable and clean.