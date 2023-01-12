Sanwo-Olu is celebrating carcass as Lagos blueline train- Jandor

Ahead of the Lagos Governorship election, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has described the newly acquired train coaches by the state government as carcass and would not address the current transport challenges in Lagos.

Jandor said that the facilities to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari were make-believe and does befit Lagos megacity status and cannot address the poverty level in the state.

He noted that the poverty level between 2019 and now and increased with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government unable to introduce policy and programmes that could address it.

Aside from that, the PDP guber candidate argued that the unemployment rate in Lagos has skyrocketed from 14.6 per cent to 37.6 per cent.

Jandor, who made the allegations on Thursday while responding to questions on a popular television programme, stressed that Lagos was currently below its potentials.

“Poverty rate when this guy (Sanwo-Olu) came into government in 2019 was 4.5 per cent today it is 8.5 per cent. The unemployment rate when he came into office was 14.6 per cent, today it is 37.16 per cent,” he said.

“That is what the latest NBS report says. We had another report that in the year 2022, Lagos is not ranked among the top five states with fiscal performance with all the money. Another report speaks about the safest state in Nigeria, Lagos is not among the first 10.

“You have a government with huge resources and you still have all these statistics not speaking to the successes, it shows failure. The reason is not far-fetched, there is a monopoly that will need to break up to open up the space for new and fresh ideas. Until that is done, we will continue to have the same report.”

Adediran, who was a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent governor of the state, does not have the political structure to win the governorship election, noting that he is inconsequential in the large scheme of things.

He noted that the structure been brandished by Sanwo-Olu was handed over to him by the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who he described as a threat to the state.

Jandor, meanwhile, vowed has vowed to end Tinubu’s over 24 years popularity through the 2023 governorship poll in the state

“We will come in and do things differently. The problem of Lagos is that we have one head thinking for the state of Lagos for the past 24 years,”

Jandor said though former governor, Babatunde Fashola, survived an attempt to remove him in 2011 and returned for a second term, his successor, Akinwunmi Ambode couldn’t survive a plot that saw him removed after a single term in 2019.

“In our very first year in office, we will do a whole lot across Lagos. We need to decentralize development. Everybody comes to the centre for greener pastures but if you give the development where they are, they will actually stay there.

“We will do a whole lot because we will be coming in as independent government; the one not tied to the apron string of anybody and that will allow us to make Lagos wealth that we only hear now work for Lagos,” he said.

The PDP guber candidate lamented what he described as hegemony and monopoly of the state by Tinubu, who was Lagos governor after Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

“The problem is this monopoly that we need to break. If we have a governor that is independent, we won’t have this problem and that is what we represent,” he said.

He also slammed the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over “failure” to allegedly utilise the resources of the state to improve the education, health and transport sectors.

“A government with these resources and the statistics still not speaking to the resources shows failure and the reason is not farfetched; there is a monopoly that we need to break and allow fresh ideas and new thinking. Until we do this, we will continue to have the same report and this cosmetic of people saying they are working,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

