Sanwo-Olu is celebrating carcass as Lagos blueline train- Jandor

Ahead of the Lagos Governorship election, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has described the newly acquired train coaches by the state government as carcass and would not address the current transport challenges in Lagos.
Jandor said that the facilities to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari were make-believe and does befit Lagos megacity status and cannot address the poverty level in the state.
He noted that the poverty level between 2019 and now and increased with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government unable to introduce policy and programmes that could address it.
Jandor, meanwhile, vowed has vowed to end Tinubu’s over 24 years popularity through the 2023 governorship poll in the state
“We will come in and do things differently. The problem of Lagos is that we have one head thinking for the state of Lagos for the past 24 years,”
Jandor said though former governor, Babatunde Fashola, survived an attempt to remove him in 2011 and returned for a second term, his successor, Akinwunmi Ambode couldn’t survive a plot that saw him removed after a single term in 2019.
“In our very first year in office, we will do a whole lot across Lagos. We need to decentralize development. Everybody comes to the centre for greener pastures but if you give the development where they are, they will actually stay there.
“We will do a whole lot because we will be coming in as independent government; the one not tied to the apron string of anybody and that will allow us to make Lagos wealth that we only hear now work for Lagos,” he said.
The PDP guber candidate lamented what he described as hegemony and monopoly of the state by Tinubu, who was Lagos governor after Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.
“The problem is this monopoly that we need to break. If we have a governor that is independent, we won’t have this problem and that is what we represent,” he said.
He also slammed the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over “failure” to allegedly utilise the resources of the state to improve the education, health and transport sectors.
“A government with these resources and the statistics still not speaking to the resources shows failure and the reason is not farfetched; there is a monopoly that we need to break and allow fresh ideas and new thinking. Until we do this, we will continue to have the same report and this cosmetic of people saying they are working,” he said.
