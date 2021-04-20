Sanwo-Olu honours officer assaulted by traffic violator

In appreciating a police officer’s action towards an assault against him, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has honored an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sunday Erhabor, for displaying a high level of professionalism, composure, and self-restraint in the face of provocation.

The police officer, attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), was recently assaulted by a traffic violator, identified as Victor Ebhomenyen, who drove against traffic law around Oniru, in Victoria Island axis of the state.

Sanwo-Olu hailed the cop, for restraining himself from taking laws into his hands, despite being violently assaulted while trying to arrest Ebhomenyen for driving against the traffic.

Sanwo-Olu, while commending the officer at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Monday, described the action of the officer as a testimonial and encouragement for other officers to show that they can be civil in the face of provocation or assault from suspected criminals.

“This is our own little response to the very condemnable events that happened over the weekend. “We are all very quick to condemn men of the Nigeria police, especially when they are found wanting. We are always very quick to also admonish them.