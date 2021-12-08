Sanwo-Olu help us resolve NURTW members crisis in Lagos- President

The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tajudeen Baruwa, has disclosed that Lagos State Governor. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, played a major role in the restoration of peace and harmony which was currently being experienced in the state’s chapter of the union.

Baruwa said that the decision by the aggrieved members and the executive of the union to work together for the union was done by the governor, saying the governor Sanwo-Olu is instrumental to how the differences between state executive officers and members were resolved.

He noted that the governor’s intervention further calmed all parties and made the mediation work which he and other members of the national executive that visited the state to resolve the crisis become seamlessly.

The national president disclosed these during an interview with newsmen on the outcome of his recent meeting with the Lagos state governor at the State House in Marina.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu is a grassroots man that understands what is going on around the state. And I must commend him for his intelligence.

He noted that the essence of the meeting with the governor was to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order in any part of Lagos, adding the governor told everyone to work together as well as improve the transportation system in the state.

“When we met him, rather than back one of the group against the other, the governor spoke neutrally particularly on what had been the issues behind the face-off among members. And when I heard him speak about it, I realised he is a man whose ears are on the ground across Lagos.

“After speaking to all parties, he maintained that all parties should work together and ensure peace reign within the union in Lagos State”, he added.

Baruwa added that the governor assured the transport union of his support towards sustaining their businesses across the state, noting that the message and assurance from the governor to the union have brought peace into the chapter.

While thanking the governor for the reception received when he led members of the union to the statehouse, he noted that the governor’s statements were 100 percent in line with one major message that he had been preaching since his assumption of office as the national president.

The national president told newsmen during the interview that there was no need for members to have a face-off because the works at the disposal of the union were more than the available members.

According to him, the union is big enough to accommodate a large number of people and everyone will work effectively without any rancour. We need more people in the union to make the work seamless”.

