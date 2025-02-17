Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, Alogba counsel school boys against drug abuse

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hazmat and the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Kazeem Alogba, have warned school boys in the state against getting involved in illicit drugs, saying it is dangerous and inimical to human survival.

The trio spoke when the governor’s wife visited the deputy governor and the Chief Judge in their offices along with 200 boys selected from different secondary schools in the state on the first day of a three-day workshop tagged ‘2025 Lagos Boy Child Initiative Residential Workshop’ organised by the Office of the Lagos State First Lady.

The deputy governor told the boys to see their visit to his office as an opportunity to reflect on their future, urging the boys to take control of their future by concentrating on their studies and stay away from drug abuse.

Hamzat urged them to shun the notion that ‘education is a scam’ adding that many rich men today such as Elon Musk are educated and successful in their fields.

“It is an opportunity you are here and you should grab it. There are lots of credible things on social media and other vile things. As a nation, we must plan to fulfill our destiny. You must pray and listen to your parents. Tomorrow is certain but you must grab the future,” he told the boys.

He further reminded them that they will face challenges in life but should not be deterred.

“There will be challenges in life, it’s normal but when you pray to God he will guide us. You must say no to drugs. Don’t listen to your peers that say education is a scam. Education is not a scam. Elon Musk is rich but he went to school so it’s important you are educated, it will help you to expand your scope in life. Make sure you focus on your schooling. It’s only God that knows tomorrow, we don’t know,” Hazmat added.

In her address, Dr. Sanwo-Olu said the initiative was championed by her office and it is designed to groom boys for purposeful living while building a network of future leaders and advocates.

She said over the years, the initiative has addressed many of the silent challenges boys face while the government has also taken deliberate steps to provide lasting solutions through various workshops designed for the boys, their parents, and other stakeholders.

The Lagos First Lady mentioned some of the objectives of the Lagos Boy Child Initiative to include ‘raising awareness of the rights and welfare of the boy child, promote educational opportunities for male children, especially those from indigent backgrounds and facilitate the rehabilitation of vulnerable boys through structured referral systems.’

Other objectives she said is, ‘’to nurture a new generation of well-rounded young men who will contribute positively to society.’’

She added that the theme for this year’s workshop “Empowering the Boy Child to be a Well-Rounded Individual for the Future’ is a reflection of the commitment of the government to raising visionary leaders, responsible future fathers, and husbands.

“The boys will also be groomed to pursue culinary skills as a life skill in readiness for the future especially as Lagos is also heading to food tourism,” the First Lady said.

She also said that the boys will undergo the tenderfoot training of the Scouts Association of Nigeria during the workshop.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said in 2022 and 2024, over 400 boys benefitted in the camping initiative held both in Badore and Meiran

She said the 2025 edition is the third to be held and will feature panel sessions which will be anchored by educationists, religious leaders, traditional rulers, youth representatives, and other influential personalities.

At the Chief Judge’s office, Justice Alogba urged the boys to take the ‘golden opportunity ‘ of the workshop to ‘rebrand’ themselves and ‘not make a mess of it.’

“Whatever you become in life is what you do with your hands and brain. Where you came from does not matter. It’s a golden opportunity for you to disabuse your mind that only children of the rich can become somebody in life. Make good use of your opportunity,” he said

He commended the First Lady for the initiative and expressed excitement at mentoring the boys.

“I am thrilled by the focus of this present initiative especially with your focus on the boys. The boys and girls are our future,” the Chief Judge said.