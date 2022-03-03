Sanwo-Olu hails K1 @65, describes as good governance promoter

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sonwo-Olu, has felicitated with the Yoruba Fuji Music star, Wasiu Ayinde, well known as K1 De Ultimate, on his 65 birthday celebration, describing him as a promoter of good governance.

Sanwo-Olu said, Ayinde is one of the Nigeria’s music and entertainment icons who have used his talents to bring about positive changes in the country.

He said that the singer, Ayinde, being in the Nigerian music industry has used his talent to advocate for peace and prosperity in the country.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the fuji musician’s popularity is beyond the shores of the country and has used his status to serve as a role model to upcoming artists and younger generations.

He added that the sing apart from making positive impacts in the music industry, on his part, has also contributed to the success of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, as a major force to reckon with in Lagos State.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the singer as one that the country particularly Lagos state would continue to appreciate for often serving as the agent of change.

The statement reads: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I join family, friends, fans, associates and All Progressives Congress (APC), to felicitate K1 De Ultimate on his 65th birthday.

“K1 De Ultimate is a bundle of talent in the Nigerian Music Industry, who has used his God-given gift to advance the course of mankind.”

“He is a celebrated singer and role model to upcoming artists and younger generations in the music industry, with his local and international achievements.”

