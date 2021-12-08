Sanwo-Olu griefs over Ojodu Grammar school students death

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed grief over students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, formerly Ojodu Grammar School, who lost their lives during yesterday’s accident at Grammar School Bus Stop along Ogunnusi Road.

He stated that the avoidable nature of the incident made more saddening and devastating, adding that no words could describe what he feels about the loss of the promising future leaders.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, the governor noted that he had ordered the closure of schools and suspension of ongoing examinations till January 2022.

According to him, It is terrible to hear about the death of innocent children, especially in an avoidable circumstance such as what happened yesterday.

Through a post on his social media page on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the parents, management, staff, and students of the school over unfortunate death.

“The sad incident has left me devastated since yesterday. It is terrible to hear about the death of innocent children, especially in an avoidable circumstance such as what happened yesterday.

“As a parent, words cannot express how shattered I am about the incident. No one’s life, including those vibrant students, who were returning from where they had gone to learn for a better future, deserves to be terminated in that manner.

“My deepest sympathies go out to their parents and families. I pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Our prayers are also with the survivors, who are receiving treatment at the hospital. We are monitoring the situation and will provide the necessary support to ensure their quick recovery.

“We have immediately ordered that the affected school be shut down till January, while investigations are ongoing. The erring driver has also been apprehended and arrested. May God comfort the families of our departed children and grant them eternal rest.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

