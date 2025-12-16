Sanwo-Olu gifts over N155M, cars to 177 public servants

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded outstanding public servants with five brand-new cars and a total cash award of ₦155.5 million in recognition of their dedication, professionalism, and exemplary service within the state’s civil service.

The 177 civil servants, both men and women, were drawn from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), comprising 78 junior and 99 senior officers.

A breakdown of the awards shows that five junior officers received a cash reward of ₦5 million each through a raffle draw, while an additional five senior officers also emerged through the raffle to receive brand-new cars.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu gifted the remaining 73 junior officers ₦500,000 each, while the other 94 senior officers were awarded ₦1 million each for their outstanding performance.

“So, the Head of Service has given all five awardees in the junior category ₦5 million each. And because he is the Head of Service and my teammate, I do not want to compete with him. Therefore, to every other person in the junior category, I will give ₦500,000. And for everyone in the senior category, what should we do for them? Alright, let us give them ₦1 million each,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking during the presentation, Sanwo-Olu encouraged the recipients to sustain excellence in areas where they are already performing well, acknowledging that the journey may be challenging but emphasizing that perseverance remains essential.

He stated that once a skill is identified, it must be continually developed and refined, stressing that it should never be allowed to decline, and added that consistently nurturing one’s skills is essential to long-term success and recognition.

The awards were presented at a special luncheon held in honour of the 2025 Outstanding Public Servants at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja. During the event, he also announced the appointment of Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa, formerly the Director-General of the Lagos State Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI), as a Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Public Service.

The governor described the appointment as a recognition of her proven leadership, professionalism, and contributions to driving innovation and institutional reforms within the state’s public sector.

Reiterating the governor’s remarks, the Head of Service of Lagos State, Bode Agoro, explained that the luncheon marked the grand finale of the 2025 Public Service Week, a week-long programme featuring medical screenings, fitness walks, donations to children with disabilities, long-service awards, a government lecture, and talent competitions aimed at promoting unity and wellbeing within the public service.

Agoro disclosed that a total of 177 officers across both junior and senior categories were selected through a rigorous and transparent process from 312 nominations received statewide.

He urged the award recipients to continue demonstrating a high sense of responsibility, diligence, and unwavering commitment to duty, noting that the recognition places a greater obligation on them to serve as role models within the civil service.

Agoro also expressed appreciation to the Governor for his consistent support, purposeful leadership, and sustained commitment to the welfare and motivation of public servants in the state.