Sanwo-Olu gifts Lagos female farmers N18.2M for aiding food security

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has awarded N18.2 million to the 157 female finalists in the state, who participated in the National Farming Competition organized by the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu.

Among the 157 participants, the overall winner, Nwankwo Glory a resident from the Epe Division, was awarded N1 million while the four runner-ups were gifted N500,000 thousand each.

Aside from receiving a grand prize from the state, Glory was gifted an extra N1 million by Tinubu with an additional N500,000 from the National Agricultural Development Fund.

Meanwhile, the remaining 152 participants across the state’s division were awarded N100,000 each, as an effort to encourage their passion for farming practices.

Speaking during the event held to announce the winners of the state’s “Every Home a Garden” competition on Monday, the First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the reason behind this initiative is more than just monetary prizes rather nurturing the mindset of self-reliance, sustainability, and the joy of growing what to eat within the confines of our homes.

” This is just a way of showing my sincere appreciation to you all and also encouraging you to sustain the home gardening passion, incorporate it into your daily lives, and make it a sustainable way of life,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu, who commended the First Lady of Nigeria for unwavering support towards the growth of the initiative, assured that her office is committed to sustaining the programme for the benefit of more women and households in Lagos.

Furthermore, she urged the winners to not relent from the farming practices and to also involve younger ones and neighbors in their various communities to imbibe in the act of farming.

” Winning doesn’t always mean being first. Winning means you are doing better than you have ever done before.” By taking up this challenge, every one of you has already won. You have proven that through conscious, sustainable efforts today, we can create a better tomorrow,” she added.

Similarly, the wife of the Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat, emphasized the importance of community-led initiatives in promoting food sustainability and commended the participants for their innovative approaches to gardening and food production.

According to her, “To all the participants, I salute your creativity, innovation, and significant contributions to food sustainability in Lagos State. Let’s treat ourselves and our people, together we can do it”.

Meanwhile, sharing their testimonies to the success of the self-reliance programme, some participants who lauded Tinubu explained that the initiative has had a profound impact on their lives.

“When I heard about this initiative on the radio, I knew I had to be a part of it. With the help of my grandchildren, I’ve been able to introduce them to the world of gardening and they’ve been enjoying it just as much as I do. It’s been wonderful to share this experience with the younger generation and watch them learn and grow,” Morenike Iyabo from Ikeja Division said.

” This initiative has been an eye-opener for me. I’m now more conscious of what I eat and I can differentiate between organic and non-organic food. I’ve learned about the importance of vegetables and their numerous health benefits. I’m excited to continue farming and exploring the world of organic produce. This program has given me a new perspective and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it,” added Smith Oluwatoyin, from Ikorodu Division.