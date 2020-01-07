Sanwo-Olu fulfills campaign promise, empowers indigent residents

By Akintoye Temitope,

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his poverty alleviation measures to hundreds of indigent citizens and vulnerable women in a bid to get them on their feet and improve their quality of life.

Sanwo-Olu, at the Mega Empowerment Programme for Vulnerable Women and Indigent Residents of Lagos State, emphasized his administration’s focus on fighting poverty through implementation of socio-economic empowerment programs.

While arguing women remain untapped source of advancement for the state, he stressed that women make up an overwhelming majority of the vulnerable in the society and should not be left to wallow in poverty.

At the event held at De Blue Roof, LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja on Tuesday where the Governor explained that the founding of APC had been synonymous with Social Interventions of this nature, saying, this is a party known for championing welfare of indigent Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu noted that APC ideology aided his administration decision to empower the over 1,050 Lagosians, to lift them out of poverty and set them firmly on the journey to economic independence.

He said, “Any society that fails to harness the full potential of its female population is guilty of short-changing itself. When we empower our women and enable them realise their deepest ambitions, we are not just helping women, we are actually helping ourselves as well’.

“Distinguished beneficiaries, guests, ladies and gentlemen, this Mega Empowerment Program is meant to cover all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State. No part of Lagos will be left out”.

Beneficiaries are to receive financial support, business support tools and equipment, like grinding machines, hair dressing tools, sewing machines, tyre repair kits, and so on.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged the recipients to stay focussed, be diligent and strive to be good ambassadors of the empowerment program.