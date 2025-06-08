Sanwo-Olu faults reports on rift with Tinubu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has dismissed widespread rumours of a rift between him and President Bola Tinubu, describing reports on their differences false, even after videos and narrations from close sources in the presidency confirmed reasons the governor was being snubbed by the president.

Sanwo-Olu, who described authors of the reports as “people crying more than the bereaved”, insisted that he and Tinubu still related as father to son often.

Meanwhile, he stated this after the President was said to had declared that he had forgiven him and was no longer angry with him, saying, “It’s all over now. All is forgiven.”

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu said there was no discord, insisting, “He’s my father, he’s my leader.”

The visit, which coincided with the Sallah celebrations, followed a similar one by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, who also came to brief the President on his recent trip to Kazakhstan.

Sanwo-Olu, who arrived with members of the powerful Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), which plays a key role in the state’s APC structure, stressed that residents of Lagos particularly members of the ruling party should discard reports on rift between him and the President.

Rumours of a feud had circulated for months, with reports suggesting that Sanwo-Olu was attempting to consolidate his political base by sidelining Tinubu loyalists through strategic appointments.

Though neither party had publicly acknowledged a rift, APC insiders and members of the President kitchen cabinet had hinted at strained relations.

Sanwo-Olu, however, maintained that the meeting was part of traditional festive courtesy visits and an opportunity to offer prayers and support to the President. He also praised Tinubu’s leadership, citing progress in infrastructure and improvements in key economic indicators.

On the planned June 12 protests by some groups, the governor dismissed them as baseless and urged for patience. “The economy has made a positive turn. Give this President more time,” he said.

Meanwhile, this came after GAC members, who had come to plead on behalf of the governor and others, perceived to have fallen out of favour with Tinubu.

Chairman of the GAC, Tajudeen Olusi, who was said to have received the president in Lagos, acknowledged that Tinubu had been unhappy with some individuals in the state, particularly the governor, and appealed for forgiveness.

Sources at the meeting confirmed that Tinubu reassured those present that he held no grudges, particularly against Sanwo-Olu.

In response, the governor and several GAC members prostrated before the president in a show of remorse and appeasement.

Reports indicate that the meeting did not delve into the specifics of the disagreement between the president and the governor. Rather, it focused on reconciliation, with the president accepting the plea for forgiveness.