Sanwo-Olu, ex-govs, monarchs, others endorse Tinubu’s re-election

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has, endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

The members of the party including the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, and others.

Tinubu was endorsed by the stakeholders of the party at a meeting in Victoria Island on Tuesday after listening to the administration’s achievement within the last two years.

Leading the party members, Sanwo-Olu raised the idea that the President be endorsed for second term with the Oba of Ikorodu, Adewake Shotobi, moving the motion while Obasa seconded the motion.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “Our president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was once a time the 12th governor in Lagos State.

“We have listened to all of our stakeholders here today. And by unanimous decision, which we’re going to ask somebody to move the motion and somebody to second.

“That all of the representatives of the stakeholders on this stage have come to a conclusion that he, President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should present himself by the general house here as stakeholders of Lagos State APC for him to return as our president.

“I will ask one of our traditional rulers to move and I will ask the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly to so second, so that it is an inclusive conversation here.”

Moving the motion, the traditional ruler of Ikorodu, Shotobi, said “we endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go for the second time. So I move.”

Seconding the motion, Obasa said: “In view of the submissions made by all the stakeholders and motion just being moved by our Royal Majesty of Ikorodu, I do hereby second the motion of my colleagues from Lagos State and of our assembly and the people of Lagos State. I so second.”

Responding, Sanwo-Olu added: “It has been properly moved and properly seconded. And I believe that this message will get to Aso Rock, it will get to Villa and will get to all the nooks and crannies of this great country.”