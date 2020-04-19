Sanwo-Olu engages tailors, others on face mask production amid lockdown extension

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo
In order to gain control over coronavirus in Lagos State, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed tailors and seamstresses to immediately commence mass production of face mask with locally sourced materials and in adherence standard design for the state.
Sanwo-Olu has also approved that sampling stations set up in the 20 local government in the state commence operation to give residents that fit the case definition of COVID-19 opportunity to drop samples for tests.
Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who stated this on Sunday during a Press Briefing scheduled to give update on coronavirus in Lagos, noted that these strategies were geared towards flattening the curve of COVID-19 in the state.
On the centers, the commissioner stressed that it was established to bringing COVID-19 testing opportunities closer to the people in the state.