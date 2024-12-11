Sanwo-Olu engages pupils on Lagos zero tolerance against abuse

As the campaign marking the 14 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence ended on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, paid a special visit to Wesley School for the Hearing Impaired in Surulere where she engaged the pupils and emphasized the importance of safeguarding children against all forms of abuse.

During her interaction with the cheerful pupils, Dr. Sanwo-Olu underscored the inclusive governance philosophy of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which prioritizes the protection of vulnerable children, including those with disabilities.

She commended the staff and management of Wesley School for their dedication to providing quality education for children with hearing impairments and encouraged them to remain vigilant in identifying and addressing any signs of abuse among the pupils.

The First Lady stressed the importance of being observant of children’s sexual behaviors and reactions, highlighting these as potential indicators of abuse or distress.

“Parents and teachers must develop keen observational skills and establish open communication channels with children, especially those with special needs. Early detection and intervention are crucial in preventing long-term psychological and physical harm,” she said.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu also urged parents and guardians to educate their children about body safety and personal boundaries in ways that align with their understanding and learning abilities.

She reiterated that the Lagos State Government has zero tolerance for all forms of abuse and reassured the pupils of the state’s commitment to their safety and well-being.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Hon. Bamidele Sulaiman, reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening policies and initiatives that protect children, women, and vulnerable groups across the council and beyond.

He expressed the council’s commitment to amplifying awareness of gender-based violence and advocating for a society free of abuse and discrimination.

The visit featured engaging activities, including an advocacy talk led by Pamela Stephen from the Centre for Women’s Health and Information, who spoke extensively on “Understanding Sexual and Gender-Based Violence: A School-Based Sensitization Program.”

Speaking on “Strategies to Prevent Sexual and Gender-Based Violence – Practical Help and Support,” the facilitator emphasized the importance of providing children with a list of trusted contacts, such as family members, neighbors, or friends. She also advised teaching children a safe word or gesture they can use to signal emergencies or the need for help.

The Principal of Wesley School 1, Mrs. Elizabeth Popoola, highlighted the school’s commitment to providing excellent free qualitative education and vocational training for children at the nursery, primary, and secondary school levels.

She noted that any deaf child above three years old is eligible for registration and admission into the school. Mrs. Popoola also called on philanthropists and individuals passionate about serving humanity to extend their support to the school.

The visit concluded with the signing of a dedicated pledge board by the pupils and dignitaries, symbolizing their collective resolve to continue advocating for an end to sexual and gender-based violence.

Among the dignitaries who welcomed the First Lady were the wife of the council chairman, the vice chairman of the council, the board secretary of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, the education secretary of Surulere, and directors in charge of special education.