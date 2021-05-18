Sanwo-Olu educates market leaders on security, proper hygiene 

The First Lady and wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has charged market men and women to take charge of the security and sanitation situation in markets across the state, saying these two are keep components of sustaining the development in Lagos.

She stated that the development witnessed across Lagos cannot move at the desired pace if the traders does not ensure proper sanitation and unite to boost security within various markets in the state.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at a one-day seminar on market sanitation and security for market leaders, organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), in conjunction with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, held at the Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area, Owutu on Tuesday.

The First Lady said security and safety were intentionally included in the seminar to further enlighten the public including the traders that security remain everyone’s business and as market men and women as well as community leaders, they must be conscious of the need to make security a priority.

“When we see something, we must say something. For us in Lagos State, the state of insecurity in Nigeria today has also made it necessary to implement new measures such as a ban of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada to sanitize the state and secure our people.

“Security is everyone’s business. Where there’s no law, there’s no offense. Gone are the days when they say Lagos is no man’s land. You cannot go outside the country and throw paper on the floor without consequences,” she stated.

According to Sanwo-Olu, security in the market is paramount, and that there must be proper identification of all traders in the market, adding that the Monitoring and Evaluation of security activities in the market must be a daily affair and also in every community.

In her words: “As market men and women, you must take ownership of security of the markets. Like the #Sorosoke Generation, you have to speak up and speak out loud and clear when you suspect any suspicious movement or activity around you, especially the issue of strangers coming to the market to sleep overnight”.

Addressing the participants including The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Shotobi, his counterpart, Sekumade of Ipakodo, Oba Bashir Shotonwa, the first lady said: “These and many others, including fire outbreaks in the market must be addressed in order to protect the investments of the people, going forward”.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, adjudged Ikorodu division as the cleanest and appealed that traders should shun the use of cart pushers, which has been outlawed in Lagos State.

He disclosed that 240 Dino bins are available for placement, stressing that it is very important for traders to find a space within markets for the placement of these bins.

Appealing to fellow traders, the Chairman and President-General, Lagos State Market Advisory Council (LASMAC), Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, stated that traders should be conscious of their immediate environment by informing security operatives of any suspicious acts that could result to a breach of security. ‘We must be our brothers’ keepers by reporting any suspicious acts in our neighbourhood’, she stressed.

Facilitators at the seminar, took turns to speak on various topics ranging from; The Role of Market Leaders in Security and Safety in Community Policing; Market Sanitation – An effective Tool for the well-being of traders and General Public; Information Management as a Security Tool in Lagos Open Markets; Fire Prevention and Safety in Markets and Health talk on Prevention Better than Cure.

