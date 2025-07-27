Sanwo-Olu educates council chairmen on Local Govt. autonomy

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, swore-in the newly elected chairmen and vice chairmen across the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State. He urged them to embrace inclusive leadership and prioritise the welfare of residents.

The Governor also charged the council leaders, who were elected during the July 12 council poll on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to be courageous, transparent, and accountable to the people at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Sports Ground, Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the emergence of the chairmen and their deputies as a call to service and selfless leadership.

Sanwo-Olu said the strength of Lagos lies in the vibrancy, capacity, and effectiveness of its 57 local councils, and therefore urged the newly sworn-in chairmen to lead with courage, compassion, and clarity of purpose, adding that they must not be driven by ambition but by service.

He said: “The people have placed in your hands not just votes but their dreams. Their expectations are clear: better roads, safer streets, functioning health centres, thriving schools, modern markets, environmental sanitation, youth engagement, and community security. These are not abstractions; they are daily necessities. And your performance will be measured not by the eloquence of your speeches but by the visibility of your actions.

“Lagos is counting on you to bring development to every street, every ward, every community. Let the THEMES+ agenda of our administration come alive in your domains. Translate our vision in Transportation, Health, Education, Environment, Security and Social Inclusion into projects that impact lives. Let rural communities feel the presence of the government. Let our riverine and underserved areas know that they, too, are not forgotten. Governance must be inclusive, equitable, and people-centred.

“Your success is our success. The State Government stands firmly with you. We will support you. We will work with you. But we will also hold you to the highest standards. There will be no tolerance for underperformance. Those who betray the people’s trust will be held accountable. Lagos deserves nothing less.”

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State has stayed true to the local government autonomy and therefore charged those at the helm of affairs at the council level to use their power wisely and guard it with transparency.

“We are living through a new era of local government autonomy—fiscal and administrative independence now affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Lagos has consistently taken the lead in this regard. As chairmen, you now have direct access to your council’s funds. With this comes direct accountability. No excuses. No finger pointing. The buck now stops with you.

“Use this autonomy wisely. Guard it with transparency. Let your tenure reflect not political entitlement, but public responsibility. Leadership must never be about personal gain; it must be about public impact,” he advised.

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Hon. Bolaji Kayode Robert, said the successful emergence of the new chairmen at the polls was a testament to their acceptance by the people and an endorsement of their leadership.

The Commissioner said the election and swearing-in of the council chairmen and their deputies is a call to deepen governance at the grassroots level and ensure service delivery to all.

He praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering commitment to democracy at the grassroots, noting that necessary mechanisms were put in place through the leadership provided by the Governor to ensure peaceful, transparent, and credible local government elections.

Speaking on behalf of the new council chairmen, the Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Hon. Sesan Olowa, appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos for the opportunity and platform provided to them to serve.

He assured that he and his colleagues across the 57 councils will remain committed to sustaining the legacy of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and delivering impactful governance. “We will uphold the values of the APC and ensure that development touches every ward and community under our care,” he pledged.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and Lagos State Executive Council; political, traditional, and religious leaders; family members of the new officials; and members of the public.