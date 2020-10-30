Sanwo-Olu eases curfew, cautions Lagosians against violence

In a bid to ease the impact of EndSARS on business operators in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has eased the curfew imposed to protect lives and property by another two hours, just as he cautioned residents against violence.

Sanwo-Olu said that the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order resulting from the hijack of EndSARS peaceful protest would now hold between 10 pm till 6 am.

Through a statement on Friday, the governor appealed to Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace and shun actions that could threaten peace and harmony in the state.

In the statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, he commended Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities.

The Governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.