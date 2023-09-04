Sanwo-Olu drops Fatodu, Adeyoye, five others from new cabinet list

Following the agreement reached during a reconciliation meeting between the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, the governor has submitted another list of 18 nominees, increasing the cabinet formation from 39 to 40.

In the new list, the governor dropped

seven of those whose nomination were earlier rejected by the lawmakers for the cabinet formation.

Meanwhile, nine of the 17 that were earlier dropped made the new list, representing over 50 percent which the lawmakers allocated to the governor in the new list.

They were: Akin Abayomi, Olalere Odusote, Samuel Egube, Bolaji Dada, Barakat Akande Bakare, Olugbenga Omotoso, Mosopefolu George, Rotimi Fashola, Seun Osiyemi and Abayomi Oluyomi.

Those that could not make the new list after the reconciliation between the executive and the lawmakers were: Folashade Adefisayo, Folashade Ambrose, Dr. Rotimi Fashola, Olalekan Fatodu and Solape Hammond.

Others dropped by the governor in the new list were: Aramide Adeyoye, Seun Osiyemi, Rotimi Ogunwuyi and Dr. Olumide Oluyinka.

The names of the new appointees were announced on Tuesday on the floor of the house while reading the letter written to the lawmakers by the governor.

Those picked by the governor to replace the seven that were dropped include: Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe. Tolani Akibu, Yekini Agbaje, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Dr. Iyabode Ayoola and Sola Giwa

To cover ground for the time lost after the lawmakers and the governor reached agreement, the State House of Assembly has on Tuesday commenced the screening of a second batch of nominees sent to by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Obasa urged the screening committee led by Fatai Mojeed to ensure a thorough screening process and report to the House on Thursday.

Prior to the Speaker’s comment, the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, read a letter from the governor listing the names presented.

In the letter, Sanwo-Olu said some of the names were represented while new names were added.

Titled: ‘Fowarding of Official List of Nominees for Appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers’, the letter thanked the Speaker and members of the House for their diligence and commitment in relation to the recent screening and confirmation of 22 nominees.

“Your rigorous accessment of these nominees in adherence to your constitutional obligations demonstrates your dedication to ensuring a competent and effective council,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said after careful consideration of the 17 names that were rejected, “I have decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals.

“This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state,” he added in the letter.

The governor said he is confident that the new nominees would bring fresh ideas that would help the growth and progress of Lagos.

