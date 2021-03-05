Sanwo-Olu dissolves 40 Lagos sports association boards

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the immediate dissolution of the 40 Sports Associations under the supervision of the State Sports Commission.

Sanwo-Olu said that the decision became necessary to enable the State Government rejig and reposition the activities of all State Sports Associations in line with the vision to become the Sports hub not only in Nigeria but Africa.

Confirming the approval, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, said the dissolution of the Boards takes effect immediately.

According to him, the Sporting Associations dissolved are Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Chess, Cricket, Cycling, Darts, Deaf Sports, Fives, Golf, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Kick-boxing, Kung fu, Rowing, Sailing and Canoeing, Rugby, Scrabble, and Shooting.

“Others include Sports Medicine, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon, Tug of War, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Para-Athletics, Para-Power lifting, Para-Soccer, Other Para-Sports, Traditional Sports, and Archery”, he said.

Aiyepeku, however, commended and expressed the gratitude of the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Sports Commission to the Chairmen and Members of the dissolved Boards for their dedication and the voluntary services rendered towards the development of Sports at the grassroots in the State.

He disclosed that the new Sports Association Boards, which will include new Sports Associations, shall be reconstituted in due course.