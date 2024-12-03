Sanwo-Olu disburses over N1.5bn as compensation to acquired land owners

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disbursed over N1.5 billion to over landowners whose properties were acquired by the state government for various public projects aimed to promote infrastructural development.

The compensation, which is a demonstration of the state government’s commitment to ensuring that individuals and communities affected by public projects receive fair compensation, is expected to bring relief to the affected landowners.

Some of the beneficiaries were property owners in Pen Cinema, Maryland, Abule Egba, Lagos-Badagry expressway, Katanguwa, Oyingbo and other axis of the state.

During the presentation at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu noted that this move fulfills his administration’s promises to the affected individuals.

In his keynote address, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the sacrifices made by the landowners and expressed his administration’s commitment to promoting infrastructure development that benefits all residents.

“As a government, we recognize not only the invaluable support you, as landowners, have provided for our State’s ambitious development initiatives but also the spirit of cooperation and commitment you have shown toward our shared vision for a better Lagos.”

The governor explained that the lands acquired are being utilized for the construction of critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, roads, and housing projects, which are essential to enhancing the standard of living in Lagos State.

Additionally, he urged the beneficiaries to utilize the compensation judiciously, investing in ventures that would yield enduring benefits for them and their families.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to promoting sustainable growth, Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians that his government will prioritize infrastructure development and ensure that the dividends of progress reach every corner of the state.

“Our administration is intentional in designing projects that foster economic development, promote urban resilience, and elevate the quality of life. We are developing affordable housing projects, bringing shelter and security to countless families across Lagos, and reinforcing our public safety infrastructure to ensure that residents feel secure in their communities. These initiatives are transformative—they do not just meet immediate needs but lay the foundation for a future where every Lagosian can thrive”, he added.

Earlier at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Lands Bureau, Kamar Olowoshago, emphasized the importance of this initiative as part of the state’s efforts to modernize infrastructure while acknowledging the contributions of affected landowners.

Olowoshago noted, are designed to improve transport systems, reduce congestion, and boost economic activity, demonstrating the government’s commitment to long-term growth and sustainability.

He commended the beneficiaries for their cooperation in allowing the government to use their lands for projects that benefit the greater good.

“You have played an essential role in our collective journey towards building a more livable and economically vibrant Lagos,” he said, adding that the compensation reflects the government’s appreciation for the value and sentiment tied to land ownership.

The Permanent Secretary lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat for their visionary leadership, as well as the support from the State House of Assembly, led by Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

He also expressed gratitude to stakeholders and community leaders who contributed to the transparent and efficient execution of the compensation process.