Sanwo-Olu disburses N460m to 1000 indigent Lagosians

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disbursed ₦460 million in financial support to 1,000 indigent residents as part of efforts to empower vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, and advance inclusive welfare across the state.

The initiative is designed to uplift Lagosians through targeted assistance in key areas such as healthcare, housing, education, and small business development.

Speaking at the presentation of cheques to beneficiaries of the Eko Cares and Eko Listens initiatives — organised by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement at the De Blue Roof, Ikeja — Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting residents across the state.

He noted that the government would continue to extend assistance to those who need it most, highlighting the tangible impact of both initiatives over the years.

According to him, “Eko Cares has so far made a real difference in the lives of more than 8,100 individuals, while Eko Listens has reached over 8,690 beneficiaries.”

Sanwo-Olu revealed that in 2024 alone, the state government disbursed ₦1.1 billion to 2,477 residents across Lagos.

For the current year, he said ₦1.6 billion has been earmarked to assist an additional 2,850 beneficiaries, emphasizing that the programmes are ongoing, with more residents set to benefit in the coming months.

“Through initiatives like this, we are strengthening the social contract between the government and the citizens, showing that my administration cares about our people, irrespective of class, religion, or ethnicity.

“Today, we are disbursing ₦460 million, and this is not the first time this year, nor will it be the last. As we move toward the end of the year, more beneficiaries will also receive their cheques,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor emphasized that the initiative reflects his administration’s unwavering commitment to making social interventions inclusive and impactful for all Lagosians.

He noted that the programme, spearheaded by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, embodies the government’s belief that governance must directly touch live, not from a distance, but with empathy and purposeful action.

Sanwo-Olu remarked that behind every household lies a story of dreams, hard work, and challenges, adding that the government has a duty to ensure that such challenges do not define citizens’ futures.

“Our administration remains deeply attuned to the needs of our residents. That is why we continue to introduce social intervention programmes aimed at bringing relief to families and communities across the state. One such initiative is the Eko Care Programme, also known as the Financial Assistance Scheme, which brings us together here today,” he said.

Reiterating the significance of the initiative, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Afolabi Tajudeen, expressed appreciation for the Governor’s continued support toward improving the welfare of Lagos residents.

He noted that through the benevolence of the Governor, palliative food items were distributed to no fewer than 2,000 vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, to cushion the effects of economic hardship.

Tajudeen further explained that the Office carried out extensive public sensitisation campaigns on government policies across the three senatorial districts of Lagos State, reaching thousands of residents and distributing educational materials to enhance civic awareness.

He added that quarterly interactive sessions were also held with Community Development Committees and Associations to promote policy understanding, strengthen grassroots governance, and foster peaceful coexistence across communities.

“The beneficiaries of today’s financial assistance were meticulously selected from a pool of about 5,000 applicants received this year, spanning all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State. Notably, women constitute about 46% of the selected recipients.

“This ongoing initiative continues to open avenues for economic inclusion and stability, reaffirming the government’s commitment to poverty reduction and the creation of opportunities for every Lagos resident to thrive — even amid prevailing economic challenges,” Tajudeen said.