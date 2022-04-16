Sanwo-Olu disburses N200M interest-free loans to filmmakers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has released interest-free loans of over N200 million to 39 filmmakers, to boost their production across the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that the aim of the initiative was to address financial challenges that inhibit quality film production in Lagos and Nigeria.

The funds, it was learnt, were being managed by the Lagos State Creative Initiative (LACI), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Addressing guests at the handing over ceremony held at the Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, the governor disclosed that a nine-man committee comprising Veteran filmmakers and some senior government officials were saddled with the responsibilities of identifying struggling content creators that could be empowered with grants and seed fund for film production purposes.

He added that the committee was chaired by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, and they ensure that stakeholders in the industry improve and become better to compete effectively with their peers globally.

“This initiative and presentation of cheques being done today is a testament to our commitment to ensure the potentials of the entertainment industry are realised”.

“I congratulate the beneficiaries who are receiving their cheques today. I am convinced that your proposals and plans must have been really compelling and convincing to earn the approval of the Committee”.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, admonished the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the loans and pay them back within the stipulated time to enable others access the fund.

He noted that before the committee’s inauguration, his administration had made various interventions to ameliorate the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on business owners in the hospitality, entertainment and tourism sector.

“A palliative Review Committee headed by Nollywood veteran actress, Joke Silva, which proposed a N1 billion immediate intervention for the various stakeholders. After my approval, the Ministry subsequently presented cheques to some of the beneficiaries at the maiden edition of Lagos Tourism, Hospitality Arts and Culture Economic Summit, LATHACE held last year”.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary for the ministry, Oyinade Nathan-Marsh, commended the governor’s doggedness in transforming the Entertainment and Tourism sector by consistently keeping to his promises to boost its potential.

“The Entertainment Sector is one of the key pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of this administration and it deserves the attention being given by the Government to grow the economy of the State”, she affirmed.

Nathan-Marsh, meanwhile, tasked the beneficiaries with the appropriate usage of the fund so that the door of the good opportunity will not be shut against other beneficiaries.

Some of the successful applicants, who spoke at the event, commended Lagos State Government for fulfilling its promise made at an interactive session held with the Governor last year.

Giving his testimonial, Tunji Ojetola, said the exercise was devoid of favouritism as the application process was seamless, just as the screening was thorough and professional.

“This is the first time a Government policy is well executed and the commendation should go to Mr. Governor and the Ministry”, he said.

Another beneficiary, Adebayo Salami, who spoke on behalf of colleagues, also commended the State Government and promised that they will utilise the funds judiciously and pay back without defaulting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

