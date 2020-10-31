Report on Interest
Sanwo-Olu directs resumption of level 12 civil servants, others

By News Desk

By The Guild

After assessing the level of coronavirus community transmission in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved resumption of civil servants on grade level 12 and below that were earlier directed to work from home.

Sanwo-Olu’s approved that the workers, who were said to be presently working from home, should resume work on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

The governor’s approval was contained in a circular signed by Head of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, which was made available to newsmen on Saturday.

In the circular with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/20/Vol.1/115, the governor’s decision was said to have been made following recommendations received from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and the state ministry of health.

The approval came barely seven months after the workers were asked to work from home to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The circular reads: “Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and the state ministry of health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved that all public servants on salary grade 1-12 who were directed to work from home since March 2020 resume at the office with effect from Monday, 2nd November, 2020.

“Furthermore, in order to ensure physical distancing in respective MDAs, accounting officers are to maintain attendance duty roster and ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the workplace”.

