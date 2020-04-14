Sanwo-Olu directs Police, LASTMA, VIO to release vehicles seized during lockdown

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and Nigerian Police Command in the state to release all vehicles impounded since 1st of March this year.

Sanwo-Olu added that the vehicles would be released after the expiration of the lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states by President Muhammadu Buhari to gain control over coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He announced the directives during a briefing that followed Security Council meeting held at the State House in Marina, on Tuesday.

The Governor disclosed that the State Government was moved by the need to support and ameliorate the inconvenience being experienced by vulnerable people as occasioned by the extended lockdown.

Sanwo-Olu hinted that the new palliatives were carefully drawn out to bring succour to a greater number of indigent people and those eking out living from daily wages.

He said: “I have just issued an order to the Police; LASTMA and the VIO to release all impounded vehicles arrested for minor traffic offences from the 1st of March 2020 to date. This directive takes effect following the end of the lockdown.

This came weeks after the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Hakeem Odumosu, had instructed that the Police stations should not detain suspects arrested for minor offences.