Sanwo-Olu confirms COVID-19 vaccine receipt in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has taken delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines approved for the state by the Federal Government.

It explained that the state government received the vaccines at 4 am on Tuesday and that the vaccines have been kept in a safe place pending such time Lagos would launch its vaccination programme.

The state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirming the receipt of the vaccine on Tuesday while speaking at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation held at Police College, Ikeja.

He assured Lagosians that the state government would soon commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Sanwo-Olu also implored Lagosians to continue to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of facemasks, washing and sanitising their hands, and observing social distance.

It would be recalled that last week, Nigeria took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months.

The vaccines were provided by COVAX, in an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.