Sanwo-Olu condoles Funke Akindele over mother’s death

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathized with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate running mate, Funke Akindele over the death of her beloved mother, Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the role of a mother as one that is important to any child, noted that losing mothers is one of the deepest sorrows for any child.

The governor stressed that it was was often hard to find the right words at a time like this for someone who has lost a beloved person.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Tuesday, urged Akindele to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for the repose of Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele.

The Governor, meanwhile, prayed for peace, comfort, courage, and love for Funke, his immediate siblings, and the Adebanjo and Akindele families as they go through a most difficult period of mourning for the dead.

He said: “My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother, and grandmother, Dr. RB Adebanjo-Akindele who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday 7th of February, 2023.

“Death of loved ones, whenever it happens, is usually a very painful episode but we must be consoled by the good life lived by the deceased person. We should relish in the beautiful memories the dead left behind for us.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele”.

Meanwhile, he prayed to God to grant the deceased mother of the actress eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

