Sanwo-Olu commissions SAIL innovation lab to inspire grassroot tech devt.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has formally inaugurated the SAIL Innovation Lab to inspire grassroots innovation and build network of tech savvy young entrepreneurs that would use their expertise to solve real socio-economic problems and transform the State.

Sanwo-Olu described the SAIL lab, a facility that provides in-demand tech skills to motivated youths within Lagos East senatorial district, as a game changer that would immediately amplify the narrative of technological evolution in Lagos.

The SAIL project, which is a private endowment initiated in 2021 by the lawmaker representing Lagos East senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru, and his wife, Feyisola, is being operated on partnership with Co-creation Hub (CcHUB), a leading innovation centre accelerating technology for economic prosperity.

This lab, built at Ebute Ipakodo axis of Ikorodu, offers a unique community innovation workspace for tech start-ups to inspire grassroots innovation and build partnerships to prosperity. Its ambience provides a comfortable and safe environment for exploring innovative ideas and training cohorts in basic foundations of ICT and cross-functional programmes.

Commending the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in scaling up the impacts of initiatives like the SAIL Innovation Lab, the governor disclosed that his administration would ensure that Lagos State continues to set the pace in the tech space in Nigeria and on the continent.

He said the lab would not only provide modern tech skills to cohorts being trained in the facility, he added that the innovative ideas that would be patented in the lab would enhance the profile of the State as a hub of technology in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Governor said such grassroots innovation workspace needed to be replicated across divisions in the State to create more access for ingenious youths willing to pursue careers in ICT and STEM.

He said: “Africa missed the first Industrial Revolution, we also missed the second. We started with the Third Industrial Revolution at the tail end. We don’t have any excuse not to be key stakeholders in the coming Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolution, because it is the technology that will give up the leapfrog and make a young person sitting in Ikorodu to compete with his peers across innovation capitals of the world.

“Technology is the only tool that will give us the opportunity to create our own unique solutions to problems we face and position our country as key players in the global technology market. I am excited that the SAIL Innovation Lab will be providing more opportunities for our young people to learn, relearn and grow their skills in the tech space and build a prosperous future for not only themselves but also our dear country. I congratulate Sen. Abiru and his wife for this wonderful intervention.”

Sanwo-Olu said his administration had been providing required infrastructure for technology development in the State. He stressed that the intervention had been been yielding benefits, noting that Lagos received 65 per cent of technology-driven foreign investments attracted by the country in 2022.

The Governor said Lagos now became the city of choice for six international tech giants, such as Flutterwave, CcHUB, Microsoft, Google and Facebook, and Kasi Cloud.

The State, Sanwo-Olu said, has laid over 2,000 kilometers metropolitan fibre ducts across city to boost access to fast Internet connections and transform the culture of interaction in business, education and social services.

He said: “We are currently building knowledge-based innovation hub in Yaba, which is called KITE Project. The entire project area will be a tech campus for the youths. We have realised that science and technology are the future. This is where we see the synergy between our vision and the vision of SAIL Innovation Lab. We are also developing a new approach to converting our skill acquisition centres into tech hubs.”

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, who had earlier visited before the arrival of Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his goodwill remarks, commended Senator Abiru and his wife, Feyisola, who is also Co-founder, for the initiative and expressed his confidence in the huge success stories that the innovation lab will birth in the coming days.

Shettima said, “ I was overwhelmed with what I saw. It is a world class facility, erected within the community for the betterment of the community people which is the hallmark of leadership, the epitome of trailblazing service to humanity. I want to commend Senator Abiru and his wife”.

The SAIL Innovation Lab was set-up in 2021 in partnership with Co-Creation Hub. Since inception, over 490 participants have benefitted from the several programmes in-person, while over 2,000 have participated in the online programmes. The innovation lab, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, is managed 100% by Co-Creation Hub, one of the biggest innovation hubs in Africa, and highly-trained facilitators who deliver the wide range of programmes the facility offers.

The wife of the lawmaker, Feyisola Abiru, who is a Co-founder of the innovation lab, noted that the innovation lab was the first of its kind in the Lagos East Senatorial District and encouraged the attendees to “revel in the fact that all of us here are making history together.”

The programmes currently offered include Tech Talent Development Programme; STEM for Senior Secondary School Students; Lagos East Teachers Fellowship; Start-Up Accelerator; and Community Events and Ecosystem Engagements. In June 2023, the Innovation Lab is starting training in Data Science for Society. The call for application is already open to interested applicants.

Speaking on the vision behind the SAIL Innovation Lab and why it needed to be done, Senator Abiru: “Many years ago, it was enough to go to school and train to be a professional in a particular field – law, accounting, broadcasting, engineering, medicine and other disciplines. However, the realities of today have completely changed…the illiterate of today, not the future, would not be those who cannot read and write but those who cannot speak the new language of the world.

“The new language of the world is tech – this is why the setting up of the SAIL Innovation Lab became necessary. It is not a project of the future. It is a project of today; one that needed to be done. Tech is the way and it was important to provide a platform for our ingenious youth in this district.“ Speaking further, he raised that the idea was to “deepen the acceptance of tech innovation in the Lagos East Senatorial District, using a human-centred approach. ”

The siting of the permanent location of the SAIL Innovation Lab was made possible by the support of the members of the Abiru family who agreed to dedicate their family home for this purpose. This is in continuation of the legacy of their late patriarch, Senator (Honourable Justice) Mubasheeru Akanbi Abiru, a distinguished jurist and prominent son of Lagos state.

