Sanwo-Olu, commissioner mourn Lagos council boss

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr. Bolaji Kayode Robert, popularly called Bibiire, have led thousands of Lagosians to mourn the demise of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Oladotun Olakanle.

They described Olakanle’s death is a colossal loss to Onigbongbo LCDA, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Lagos State as a whole.

The governor and the commissioner stated this on Saturday after the council chairman was pronounced dead by medical experts after a brief illness in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with the immediate family of the departed, his friends and associates, members and leaders of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Conference 57, and the entire people of Onigbongbo LCDA over the death of the late council chairman.

He said, “On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Lagos State Government, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the residents of Onigbongbo LCDA on the death of the council Chairman, Hon. Oladotun Olakanle. His death was a personal loss to me and a painful loss to his council and Lagos State.

“I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman, a loyal party man and committed democrat and public officer who had a deep understanding of local government administration and the political landscape.

“Hon. Olakanle was a loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Congress (APC). There is no doubt that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the Onigbongbo LCDA, the Lagos APC family, and the State as a whole.

“As the Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, Olakanle was deeply committed to the progress and well-being of the council, and this was evident in every programme he championed and the remarkable performance of his administration in the last four years.

“He would be remembered for creating a lasting legacy and for his positive contributions to the growth and development of the Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area.

“I pray that God will grant the soul of our beloved Hon. Oladotun Olakanle eternal rest and comfort his immediate and political family of the deceased, as well as the people of Onigbongbo LCDA.”

Earlier, Robert expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the Chairman who was said to have worked until close of work on Friday.

The Commissioner, while commiserating with the family and loved ones, said that the chairman was a humanist and a leader dedicated to development of his council after assuming office.

Robert stated this through the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, Kikelomo Bolarinwa, who led the delegation of State Government officials on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased Chairman.

According to him “We loss a gem, an extraordinary Chairman who has dedicated his life to the development of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area and by extension, Lagos State”.

During the visit, the commissioner further prayed for the repose of his soul and that God Almighty comfort the wife, family, friends and the people of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area.

The Permanent Secretary was accompanied by the Director Local Government Administration Department and they were received by APC Chairperson, Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area Alhaja Iyabo Aminat Akerele and top Council officials of Onigbongbo LCDA