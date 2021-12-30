Sanwo-Olu commends Assembly for approving LASUED bill, promises full support

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the House of Assembly for passing the bill to establish the Lagos State University of Education, LASUED.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the competency of the lawmakers and their efficiency had helped to fast track the passing of the bill.

He assured that with the law establishing the proposed two Universities in place, every other logistics, including finances, equipment, and instructional materials, capacity building among others to ensure a smooth take off would be supported.

Through a statement released on Thursday and signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that the governor commended the house for backing the house for backing his administration’s vision for quality Education and Technology with appropriate legislations.

Wahab stressed that the passing of LASUED bill by the house yesterday has put a stamp on the establishment of two additional State Universities, that is, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology by the Sanwo – Olu administration.

He noted that the two bills coming at the time when JAMB candidates were jostling for Universities admissions was a further demonstration of the State Government’s commitment to giving students of Lagos State origin unrestricted access to university education, while promoting the growth of science and technology education in the State.

Wahab urged people of the State to support the take off of the two Universities the way they did during the public hearing, stated that the location of the headquarters of either of the Universities should not be a barrier since all citizens who are of Lagos State origin would have equal opportunity in terms of admissions and job placement.

‘’ This is giving democracy dividends to our people, our people have expressed need for two additional universities to give our youths more access to varsity education and the House has done the needful by holding public hearing on it, which truly reflected the wishes of the people. History is made again as the two Bills for the proposed State Universities have been passed and sent to Mr Governor for his assent, we cannot thank enough, the Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa led house of Assembly for always be on the side of the masses with quality legislations. Definitely, history will be kind on you and your tenure as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and various contributions you have made to the success of a new Lagos of our dream’’ he said.

He further noted that the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology Bills, 2021 when assented by the governor and passed into law would increase the State- owned Universities to three, which is expected to give students of Lagos State origin more access to varsity education, disclosing that the two bills have been forwarded to Governor Sanwo – Olu through the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko for his assent.

