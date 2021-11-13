Sanwo-Olu charges auditors on professionalism, innovation

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged internal auditors to be truly independent and detach themselves from influences that could compromise their integrity.

Sanwo-Olu said that the auditors should strive to provide excellent services for the state irrespective of the Ministries, Department and Agencies they were deployed to, in order to achieve the vision of a ‘Greater Lagos.

The governor gave the charge yesterday during the opening of the 14th Annual Retreat for Lagos State Internal Auditors, that was also attended by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Addressing the auditors during the retreat themed: “Internal Auditing: Redefining Independence, Professionalism, and Integrity as Imperative for Lagos State Governance Structure”, advised the auditors to up their skills by taking advantage of the numerous e-learning platforms available for knowledge acquisition and personal development.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, added that the administration was supporting digital programmes to align with global technology and the smart city goals.

“Therefore, you cannot afford to be ignorant of current and emerging development in your profession, so let learning be part of you as we want you to be the best at what you do. As public sector auditor, you play an important role in effective sector governance,” he said.

He noted that effective public sector audit activity strengthens governance by materially increasing citizens’ ability to hold their government accountable.

The governor explained that this implied that audit activity must be done with integrity to produce reliable services, promote/foster credibility and equity.

Earlier, Muri-Okunola advised that auditors must ensure compliance with due process by ensuring compliance with predetermined operational guidelines of MDAs.

Muri-Okunola opined that internal auditors should be regarded as consultants whose mandate should be identification and sharing of ideas with organisations management with best practices.

Earlier in his welcome address, Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Audit, Abayomi Oluyomi, said that auditing was the cornerstone of good public sector governance.

Oluyomi noted that the Lagos State Government through the Chief Accounting Officer and Auditors must collaboratively spearhead accountability and transparency by giving and providing value for money, saying they must utilize funds judiciously, transparently and with accountability.

